There's an adorable sanctuary for donkeys just outside Toronto

Donkeys are sort of like the black sheep of the equine family. Their larger, more majestic horse cousins usually take all the glory by starring in films, galloping through the breeze ,and riding through city streets, while donkeys are left in the shadows.

The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada sees these animals in a different light.

Set on a 100-acre of farm just outside of Toronto in Devon (near Guelph), the sanctuary is a refuge for over 86 abused donkeys, mules and hinnies. The sanctuary cares for them, hosts an educational learning centre, and it even has a interactive trail.

The sanctuary is a working farm and is open Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in July and August, and then only on Sundays from May to October.

Visitors are encouraged to interact with the donkeys who have had a hard life up until now.

"The donkey is the forgotten equine, too often a subject of ridicule, and too often as well considered disposable at the end of its working life," the Sanctuary states as its reasoning for choosing to safeguard donkeys.

The farm is modelled on well-known donkey haven in the UK and has helped rehabilitate and care for over 222 donkeys since it opened in 1992.

Entry into the sanctuary is a suggested donation of $10, or you can sponsor a donkey for $75 a year and visit your own little Eeyore at the farm.