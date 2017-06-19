The top 10 yoga classes in Toronto for moms and babies

Yoga classes offer a gratifying way for moms to bond with their babies. The best yoga classes nurture moms back into movements that strengthen and tone the body post-pregnancy, while being rooted in a grounding energy.

Here are my picks for the top yoga classes in Toronto for moms with babies.

This yoga studio in the Beaches offers a one-hour tot yoga class with the purpose of teaching correct posture to your little ones. By incorporating storytelling and animal postures, the eight-week class is suitable for kids 18-months to four years with a parent or caregiver present.

If you’re looking for a midday retreat from the city, the beautiful and spacious two-floor Rosedale studio offers just that. Moms can bring their babies to yoga class designed to recondition muscles post-pregnancy. The class incorporates a gentle, flowing yoga practice as a way to combine community, yoga and a sweat session.

This boutique yoga studio near Christie Pits has yoga classes designed for moms to meet other moms and move with their babies. The all-levels class is designed to tone and restore strength in the upper body and abdomen. Classes are good for babies four weeks old until crawling.

With over 60 classes, this studio has been an integral part of the community on Ossington.Their baby and mom class focuses on restoring and toning after childbirth and connect moms with other new moms and teachers dedicated to post-natal practice. Babies are welcome until crawling age.

This Junction studio has a Mom’n Babies class that offers a gentle approach to toning and restoring strength in the body after childbirth. The class is a grounding practice that soothes new moms as they practice with baby by their side.

Aerial and Acrobatic classes are a fun way to lengthen, strengthen and be super close with baby. The class is about parents and children participating together with the added bonus of getting strong and fit. Classes are offered Sundays and Wednesdays.

This studio offers a 45-minute yoga class designed for parents and babies six-weeks to crawling. In the class, mom and baby will play, move, breathe and discover their bodies mindfully. It's designed to increase bonding time while nurturing mom’s body back into movement.

A staple in the yoga community, Octopus Garden at College and Ossington offers a variety of yoga classes for families. The classes are the centre of a community of parents to bond with other parents while re-aligning the body and soothing any aches and pains. There is also a focus on restorative work to ease fatigue.

This Queen East studio is all about honouring mom and baby. It offers two child-friendly classes; Crawlers Yoga for moms with babies up to two-year-old, and Yoga Babies. Both classes are effective in helping mom bond through touch, sound, and movement in yoga. Babies are even incorporated into the sequences. Drop in classes are $21.

This Eglinton West studio's Yoga Mama and Babe Class is designed as a way to correct common postpartum conditions as Moms flow with baby through vinyasa sequences.