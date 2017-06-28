There's a huge slip & slide just north of Toronto this weekend

If you're looking to get out of town this Canada Day long weekend, consider taking a drive out to Georgina.

Why? Because a 1,000 foot slip and slide will be popping up in this town on the shores of Lake Simcoe.

Urban Slide will be setting up its giant inflatable slide on July 1 and 2 in an event similar to Slide the City, which appeared at Downsview Park two years ago.

A post shared by The Urban Slide Canada (@urbanslidecanada) on Jul 30, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

A one ride ticket will set you back $10, while family passes run up all the way to $150.

If you miss it this weekend, you can catch Urban Slide in Meaford on July 7 and 8, in Penetanguishene on July 28 and 29, in Wiarton on August 18 and 19 or in Pembroke from August 25 and 26.