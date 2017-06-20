The top 10 outdoor yoga classes in Toronto this summer

There’s no shortage of yoga studios in Toronto, but when the sun is out and the patios are open, Torontonians rush to be outdoors. With more yoga teachers branching out and hosting special yoga sessions across the city, there are plenty of options on how to get the most out of summer while enjoying a Vinyasa flow.

Here are my picks for the top outdoor yoga classes in Toronto.

1. Yoga in the Park with Kit and Ace

Kit and Ace’s West Queen West location hosts monthly yoga sessions in Trinity Bellwoods Park with yoga teacher Sikin Samji. To get an invite, head into the store or email the Queen St. location. You’ll meet at the store and walk to Trinity Bellwoods for a yoga flow from 6-7.30 p.m.

2. Yoga in the park with Afterglow Studios

Afterglow yoga studio is always up to something in the community. The Beaches location hosts free yoga in Kew Gardens Park on Wednesdays from 6.30-7.30 p.m. running until August 30th.

3. Yoga at The Addison’s Residence

Nike trainer and yoga teacher Irina Andreea hosts an evening yoga pop-up class on Mondays at The Addison’s backyard. The intimate space provides the perfect space for a gentle flow followed by restorative and deep relaxation. Class is by donation.

4. Acro Yoga with The Flying Yogi

The Flying Yogi studio hosts a pay what you can class Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. in Riverdale Park.

5. Park Yoga at Trinity Bellwoods

Park Yoga is hosted Mondays at 7 p.m. Meet at the gates of the park and get ready for an energetic flow. Entry is pay what you can.

6. Yoga Unplugged at the Thompson Hotel

Join 889 Yoga teachers and Lululemon Toronto on the rooftop of the Thompson Hotel for Yoga Unplugged every Saturday from 4-5p.m. It’s hosted all summer long with a live DJ.

7. Lululemon at Sheraton’s Waterfall Courtyard

On Tuesdays from 6-9.m. enjoy free yoga at the Sheraton Hotel’s Waterfall Courtyard hosted by Lululemon Eaton Centre and running until August 29th.

8. Liberty Life Yoga

Practice yoga in the park Sunday mornings at 10.30 a.m. in Liberty Village Park. Classes are hosted by Liberty Life Yoga and go until August 18th. Classes are free but donations are accepted for various charities.

9. Yoga at the Botanical Gardens

Reconnect with nature with a yoga practice at the Toronto Botanical Gardens on Wednesdays until August 2nd. There are two time slots starting at 4.30-6p.m or 6.30-8pm. Walk-in prices are $20 per class or a special bundle price for members for $80 for six classes

10. Tribe Yoga Jam

MEC Toronto has teamed up with Tribe Fitness to bring YogaJam, outdoor yoga in Cityplace’s Canoe Landing Park. Join the team on the lawn Sunday mornings starting July 2nd from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.