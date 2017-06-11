Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
world naked bike ride

Naked people on bikes just rode around Toronto's streets

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The World Naked Bike Ride went down yesterday in downtown Toronto. A few dozen mostly naked men and women showed up on bikes and rollerblades for the annual protest against oil dependence.

The ride started at Coronation Park and passed by Trinity Bellwoods, U of T, Queen's Park, Yorkville, Church and Wellesley, Yonge and Dundas and the Financial District before concluding at the Ferry Docks.

Take a look at the NSFW photo gallery from this year's ride.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Naked people on bikes just rode around Toronto's streets

The top 10 public tennis courts in Toronto

The top 5 quarries and swimming holes near Toronto

Watch the Oakland A’s mascot troll the Toronto Blue Jays

Barry's Bootcamp is coming to Toronto

The Blue Jays are building a patio outside the Rogers Centre

The top 10 walking trails in Toronto

Here's what that ketchup slip and slide looked like in Toronto