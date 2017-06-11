Naked people on bikes just rode around Toronto's streets

The World Naked Bike Ride went down yesterday in downtown Toronto. A few dozen mostly naked men and women showed up on bikes and rollerblades for the annual protest against oil dependence.

The ride started at Coronation Park and passed by Trinity Bellwoods, U of T, Queen's Park, Yorkville, Church and Wellesley, Yonge and Dundas and the Financial District before concluding at the Ferry Docks.

Take a look at the NSFW photo gallery from this year's ride.