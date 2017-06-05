Indoor fishing returns to Toronto this weekend

Indoor fishing at the Scadding Court Community Centre is an annual tradition that returns to Toronto this weekend.

Gone Fishin' might sound kitschy, but Scadding Court - at Bathurst and Dundas - developed the program to educate the city about issues surrounding food security and to give all children access to life experiences that may otherwise be inaccessible.

"If we can't take kids to a lake, we try to replicate that," said Alina Chatterjee, Scadding Court's senior director of redevelopment and innovations, before last year's event.

The program runs from June 10 to 17 at the Scadding Court Community Centre's indoor pool, and it costs $5 (or $3 if you're a SCCC member) - this includes a fish that you can get cleaned and cooked on site.