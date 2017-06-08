Sports & Play
blue jays patio

The Blue Jays are building a patio outside the Rogers Centre

Toronto's favourite summer pastime just got a whole lot more exciting thanks to a series of pre-game parties the Blue Jays are throwing before select games on a patio outside the Rogers Centre.

Friday Fan Festivals will kick off before four different games throughout the season and will run until just after the first pitch. The outdoor patio, with music, food and drinks will open at 4:30 p.m.

The parties, which are accessible only to ticket holders, will run on July 7, July 28, August 11 and August 25, weather permitting.

Each date will feature a musical performance, and bands such as Dear Rouge and Bros are on the roster. 

Charles Bodi

