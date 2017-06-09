Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
barrys bootcamp toronto

Barry's Bootcamp is coming to Toronto

Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

American fitness clubs with cult-like followings are slowly infiltrating Toronto. And now, another specialty studio is getting ready to jump squat across the border. 

Barry's Bootcamp, as Retail Insider reports, will open in Toronto later this year at the base of the Picasso condo at 318 Richmond St. W., along with its juice and smoothie shop, the Fuel Bar.

A typical class at Barry's involves 25 minutes of cardio on a treadmill and then 25 minutes of strength training on the floor - there are also double floor classes if you hate running.

Barry's bills its workouts as the best in the world and claims you can burn 1,000 calories per class - naturally, it's a favourite of the Hollywood crowd. One class at Barry's in New York costs $36.

Earlier this year, Toronto got its first SoulCycle - a popular American spinning studio - and we're also home to a couple of high-end Equinox gyms.

Toronto has a slew of home-grown bootcamp studios, if you want to try them out before flocking to Barry's.

Lead photo by

Barry's Bootcamp

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Watch the Oakland A’s mascot troll the Toronto Blue Jays

Barry's Bootcamp is coming to Toronto

The Blue Jays are building a patio outside the Rogers Centre

The top 10 walking trails in Toronto

Here's what that ketchup slip and slide looked like in Toronto

Indoor fishing returns to Toronto this weekend

The top 10 cheap weekend escapes from Toronto

Where to mountain bike in and around Toronto