Barry's Bootcamp is coming to Toronto

American fitness clubs with cult-like followings are slowly infiltrating Toronto. And now, another specialty studio is getting ready to jump squat across the border.

Barry's Bootcamp, as Retail Insider reports, will open in Toronto later this year at the base of the Picasso condo at 318 Richmond St. W., along with its juice and smoothie shop, the Fuel Bar.

A typical class at Barry's involves 25 minutes of cardio on a treadmill and then 25 minutes of strength training on the floor - there are also double floor classes if you hate running.

Barry's bills its workouts as the best in the world and claims you can burn 1,000 calories per class - naturally, it's a favourite of the Hollywood crowd. One class at Barry's in New York costs $36.

Earlier this year, Toronto got its first SoulCycle - a popular American spinning studio - and we're also home to a couple of high-end Equinox gyms.

Toronto has a slew of home-grown bootcamp studios, if you want to try them out before flocking to Barry's.