Toronto is getting a huge country festival in a parking lot

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Summer festivals in Toronto often revolve around dance music or massive rock shows, but country music is repeatedly forgotten and brushed to the suburbs.

Well, country fans in our city can now rejoice because we're getting a big county fair this summer. The Budweiser County Fair is happening July 14 and 15 in a huge parking lot at 525 King St. West. 

Organizers are expecting 6,000 attendees to line dance their way into the fest for BBQ, carnival vendors, mechanical bull rides and Coyote Ugly dancers. There will also be drink samples and loads of live music from up and coming country music acts. 

Tickets start at $34.50, though headliners have yet to be announced. 

Jesse Milns

