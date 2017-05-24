The top 25 kids summer camps in Toronto

Summer camps in Toronto will keep kids busy once school lets out. With myriad options around the city, all of these camps help teach children new skills in fun environments, so they'll completely forget they're even learning.

Here are my picks for the top kids summer camps in Toronto.

General Interest Camps

The City offers hundreds of high-quality, fun and affordable camps in neighbourhoods across Toronto with adventure camps, museum camps, activity camps and specialty arts camps. There's actually something for everyone and for every budget.

The UofT summer camps are part of the University's Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education, so your kids are getting some quality training here. They not only have sports camps, but stop-motion animation camps and camps where kids will learn to play Quidditch. Prices vary by camp type.

This camps happens at the Upper Canada College facility, which includes indoor and outdoor pools, gyms, tennis courts and a theatre. Kids from 4 to 16 can take part in sports, arts and theatre, science and leadership camps and prices start at $400 per week.

Use the handy planning guide to navigate your way to the camp that's just right. There are 50 locations all around the GTA, with camps ranging from sporty to creative with all kinds of price ranges. Kids ages 4 to 16 can take part.

Leave your kids in the hands of the many creative camp counsellors. Camps run from July 1 to September 1, start at $250 a week and are for kids ages 4 to 15. This is one is for the creative and adventurous kids who like to try new things.

Summer day camps here include week-long themed adventures that happen all over Toronto for kids aged 4 to 11. Super Science, Pirate Academy, Jurassic Park and Amazing Race-themed weeks are all on the menu and weekly rates start at $400.

Sports Camps

This full day co-ed camp for kids ages 6 to 18 take place outdoors at the Cherry Beach Sports Fields in the Port Lands. There's a camp for more advanced players as well as a general multi-sport camp that includes baseball and capture the flag.

Boys and girls ages 6 to 15 can sign up for this skateboard, scooter and BMX day camp. The skateboard and scooter camps happen at skate parks all over the city, so check which one is closest to you.

This skateboarding camp at the East York Skatepark goes beyond just lessons. It promotes a healthy skate culture and lifestyle for kids of all levels (beginner to advanced) and also includes crafting and swimming at a nearby pool.

This multi-sport co-ed kids camp has locations in East York, downtown, High Park and Roncesvalles. There are also specific camps for swimming, golf, cycling, climbing, music and art. Ages range from 4 to 13 and multi-sport camps start around $220 a week.

Swimming, tennis, squash and general sports camps are offered at this fitness club with locations on the Lakeshore, in North York and in Markham. Boys and girls from 4 to 17 can attend, with camps starting at $400 for a full week.

This co-ed sports camp runs from July 10 to 14 at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex for pre-high school kids with a heavy concentration on football. The pro-coaching staff teaches more than just throwing the ball around, but also team work, leadership and non-contact skill development.

Starting at the end of June, this co-ed all-sports camp will have kids playing soccer, tennis, basketball and learning mixed martial arts, robotics and dance. There are full and half-day camps that also include a healthy meal plan, for kids 6 to 12.

This week-long baseball camp at Cedervale Park happens rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. It costs $250 for the week, which includes coaching, warm ups, games, crafting breaks and time in the splash pad.

Boost strength, flexibility, balance, coordination and confidence with skill-building games, contests and theme days. This camp is located at the Railside Gymnastics Centre in North York.

The Toronto Rock athletics director Colin Doyle teaches this co-ed day camp for kids from grades one through nine. There's also a separate girls summer camp at the same time. All kids get a 2018 season ticket and an official shirt too.

Arts and Culture Camps

Campers of all ages explore Canada through art. Camps start in July and run until late August and include admission to the museum. Don't delay for sign up, as this camp sells out.

A series of week-long art courses provide a fun and structured environment for children to learn about art and explore their endless creativity. Classes this summer include architecture, painting, animation and more with a focus on Canada's 150th.

Canada's design museum offers week-long camps for young designers and fashion lovers. Camps run from July 4 to August 5 for those ages 6 to 14. Prices start at $345 a week.

This summer music camp lets kids build their own bands, play in the music tech lab, take part in a glee club or dive into learning strings and percussion. It's for kids ranging from 6 to 14 and costs $20 per day.

These summer-long, gender neutral programs are for kids ages 4 to 17, but each camp is specific. Camps run from mid-July to the end of August and teach specific instruments, vocal or more general music courses, including band camp.

Summer camp sessions at the Lightbox are for kids 8 to 17 and include camps like the Young Filmmakers Intensive, Film Fun 101, Movie Trailer Camp and a Slapstick & Spectacle acting camp. Camps run all summer long and are taught by TIFF staff.

Specialized Camps

This week-long technology camp for kids is designed for girls and boys between the ages of 7 and 13. Most camps happen at the MaRS Discovery District and prices vary per program.

This camp at the Harbord Collegiate Institute runs the first three weeks of summer and features chess lessons, sports activities, swimming, special arts projects and unique programming, events and guests. Camps are for kids 5 to 12 and it's $790 for the full three-week camp.

Drop your kids off at the Alliance Française so they can learn French the fun way. There are several campuses, including North York, Spadina and Oakville offering ways to learn a new language through dance, sports, photography, music, and theatre. Camps range in ages and price.