Sports & Play
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
soulcycle toronto

SoulCycle is opening a second location in Toronto

This fitness studio might have a cult-like following south of the border, but it looks like it's already picking up steam in Toronto too.

Spinning studio SoulCycle opened its first Toronto location at 435 King St. W. in February.

According to Retail Insider, it's slated to debut its second Toronto outpost in July. Unsurprisingly, its sophomore location will be in Yorkville Village (or the mall formerly known as Hazelton Lanes).

This revamped shopping centre is already home to Equinox and a Whole Foods, so it looks like it's becoming a pricey destination for healthy living. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

