Maple Leaf Square will be party central for Raptors and Leafs

For the first time since 2013, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in the NHL playoffs, and to say the city's excited would be an understatement.

To up the ante, the Raptors are in the NBA playoffs (winning 50 games this year — nicely done), so we all have lots to cheer for. And the folks at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment know it.

That's why they're planning to host tailgate parties in Maple Leaf Square for both teams. There going to do things a bit differently this year with both teams in the post season, and have just released the logistics about how it's all going to work.

In addition to tailgate parties before home games, there will be tailgate parties for all away games for both teams so long as there's not a home game going on at the same time. If that happens, the team with the home game takes precedence.

On days with two games, Maple Leaf Square will make the transition from one tailgate party to the other. But, if the Leafs and the Raptors are playing away games at the same time, the giant video board will show both simultaneously (thank goodness for split screens).

There will also be smaller screens on site so everyone can see what's happening. The square will open for tailgating and parties two hours before either the puck drop or tip off.

The Leafs kick this off on April 13 against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. while the Raptors playoff schedule is still TBD as the season doesn't conclude until Wednesday.