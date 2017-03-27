Toronto might make bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Toronto might not bid for the summer Olympics, or even host a World Expo, anytime soon. We could, however, soon starting vying to bring the Commonwealth Games to the city.

According to CP24, Ward 10 Councillor James Pasternak will bring up a motion at next week's city council meeting regarding the possibility of submitting a bid for this major sporting event happening in 2022.

We, of course, already have a lot of sports-related infrastructure in place thanks to the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games.

"The big opportunity for us is that we just hosted the Pam Am Games and the fact that we’ve invested $2.5 billion in athletic assets and arenas and fields means that we could host the games for little extra cost," said Pasternak to CP24.

Mayor John Tory doesn't seem too keen to put in a bid just yet.

"With respect to the motion urging consideration of a Toronto bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, I will be advocating for great caution.

"This is not as simple as saying we have all the right facilities so let's do it. It is a time consuming, complex undertaking requiring years of preparation and unknown expense," said Mayor Tory in a statement.

"I believe any move to proceed with a bid on these games will require great convincing," he continued.

Two weeks ago, Durban, South Africa, lost the right to hold the 2022 Commonwealth Games, so now the Commonwealth Games Federation is looking for a new host city.