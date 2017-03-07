What is pickleball and where to play it in Toronto

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North American and Toronto is finally catching on.

The tennis-like sport played with a plastic ball and an undersized racquet has spawned Ontario and Canadian associations that help explain the rules and keep fans up to date on tournaments.

The only problem? There aren't a ton of places in Toronto to play it just yet but a few gyms and rec centres have started hosting drop in games.

Here's where you can try your hand at pickleball in Toronto.

On Fun Fridays U of T hosts Pickelball tournaments and encourages you to bring friends along to play. Check their website before heading out as Pickleball doesn't happen every week.

This Finch Avenue rec centre hosts Pickelball every Tuesday for folks over 60, but every Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., players 18 and over are invited to drop by and whack a ball around.

It makes sense that this fitness club with a concentration on tennis and squash would host Pickleball games from time to time. They host doubles pickleball tournaments on weekends. Check the website for a club near you.

Drop in and play Thursdays and Sundays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at this community centre on Spadina. It's free to play and all ages are welcome.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, you can drop in to play at this McCowan Road community centre. There are also games happening from noon until 3:45 p.m. with a limited number of participants allowed, so call head for that slot.

Every Wednesday until the end of May, from 12:15 to 2:45 p.m., drop into this state-of-the-art sports centre for a game. It's an open-game type situation so it's first come first served, and you need to be a member to play.

Don't have the equipment you need to play Pickleball? There are several stores in Toronto that can suit you up, and the best part is not much is required to play.

The Queensway store sells basic paddles and balls to get you started with the game. This is a good spot to go to if you're simply curious.

This Bloor West sports shop carries a wide range of paddles, balls, grip tape, and starter kits.

Head to this tennis pro shop on Bayview for limited but high end selection of pickleball paddles. If you want to show up to a game and intimidate just by walking onto the court, shop here.

Good old Sportcheck carries rackets and sports equipment including pickleball packs, paddles and starter kits.