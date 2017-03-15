Soon you can take your dog surfing in Toronto

As if the annual gathering of canines at Woofstock wasn't cute enough, this year, organizers of the massive dog festival are getting animals to make an even bigger splash.

At Woodbine Park on May 27 and 28, four-legged Woofstock attendees will be able to surf the waves on the Gnarly Crankin' K-9 Wavemaker.

Owners can strap their pooch into a life jacket or just go freestyle while riding a surf board on the wave simulator by the LA-based company Lucy Pet.

It's the first time the innovative wave maker will be in Canada and surf lessons will be free all weekend.

Lucy Pet's main focus is its spay/neuter and adoption mobile clinics, but this surf machine is the organization's latest fundraising initiative.