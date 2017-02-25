Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ping pong bars toronto

The top 5 ping pong bars in Toronto

Sports & Play
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ping pong bars in Toronto have multiplied over the years. Gone are the days when it seemed like the marriage of table tennis and drinking might be just a fad. Now the city is bouncing with a handful of solid destinations to practice your forehand smash. 

Here are my picks for the top ping pong bars in Toronto.

Spin

This 12,000 square-foot space on King West boasts 12 ping pong tables, two rooms, two bars, and a full food menu and cocktail list. It was the first of its kind when it opened in the summer 0f 2011.

Smash

Similar to Spin, this Riverside ping pong spot has two bars, two floors and 12 ping pong tables. There's also big screen TVs, a smattering of tables, and plenty of pub grub to eat if your friends are playing for too long. The second floor of this venue can be rented out for private events and parties. 

 Whiff Waff

Is 'whiff waff' the sound of a ping pong ball bouncing across a table? Head up to this sports bar and Asian-fusion restaurant in Richmond Hill and find out. Inside the 6,000 square-foot space are rows of ITTF standard ping pong tables that can be rented by the hour.  

Roxy on King

This space includes pool tables, a pinball machine, TVs, a full kitchen and bar and ping pong. It's a charming spot to bring friends, and it has some killer natchos.

Batch

There's a lot going on inside this Victoria Street bar in the Financial District, but it never feels stressful or too full. The downstairs section features a ping pong table and can be reserved for private functions.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Batch

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Lululemon offspring opens secret spinning studio in Toronto

The top 10 parties in Toronto this March

The top 5 ping pong bars in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto during reading week

Toronto Raptors fans go wild after big trade

Here's a map of all the toboggan hills in Toronto

You can now do Harry Potter yoga in Toronto

10 Valentine's Day events in Toronto for 2017