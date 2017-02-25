The top 5 ping pong bars in Toronto

Ping pong bars in Toronto have multiplied over the years. Gone are the days when it seemed like the marriage of table tennis and drinking might be just a fad. Now the city is bouncing with a handful of solid destinations to practice your forehand smash.

Here are my picks for the top ping pong bars in Toronto.

This 12,000 square-foot space on King West boasts 12 ping pong tables, two rooms, two bars, and a full food menu and cocktail list. It was the first of its kind when it opened in the summer 0f 2011.

Similar to Spin, this Riverside ping pong spot has two bars, two floors and 12 ping pong tables. There's also big screen TVs, a smattering of tables, and plenty of pub grub to eat if your friends are playing for too long. The second floor of this venue can be rented out for private events and parties.

Is 'whiff waff' the sound of a ping pong ball bouncing across a table? Head up to this sports bar and Asian-fusion restaurant in Richmond Hill and find out. Inside the 6,000 square-foot space are rows of ITTF standard ping pong tables that can be rented by the hour.

This space includes pool tables, a pinball machine, TVs, a full kitchen and bar and ping pong. It's a charming spot to bring friends, and it has some killer natchos.

There's a lot going on inside this Victoria Street bar in the Financial District, but it never feels stressful or too full. The downstairs section features a ping pong table and can be reserved for private functions.