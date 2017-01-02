The top 10 new fitness clubs in Toronto

New fitness clubs in Toronto range from Crossfit studios to fancy boutique gyms but if there's one trend from the past 12 months it's that Toronto continues to see an influx of US and international chains cross the border to compete with local upstarts aiming to prove they know the local market best.

Here are my picks for the top new fitness clubs in Toronto.

True to its name and location, Equinox Yorkville is fancy. Opening its second Toronto location this year, the upscale gym offers fitness options like Pilates and yoga along with one of a kind Pursuit spinning classes. Or, you can just lounge around the weight machines with your eucalyptus-infused towel.

From spinning to TRX training and yoga, this North Toronto gym has something for everyone. Partners David Carr and Niki Aron believe in a healthy, balanced approach which sets the tone for all of their classes to revolve around strength, flexibility and endurance.

This Leslieville gym was designed by personal trainer Kelly Taphouse as a place for women of all ages to receive an intense strength training class without the pressures of traditional Crossfit gyms. The gym serves up a Movement Menu, a list of exercises for that day, and fellow students are encouraging, helpful and judgement-free.

Perhaps the slickest Crossfit gym in the city, this Avenue and Davenport facility is three floors and flooded with natural light. The main attraction is the big rig, an adult jungle gym that contains 34-foot monkey bars perfect for those deep pull-ups.

This Australian gym with a cult-like following now has a Yorkville location that offers intense 45 minute workouts where heart rate monitors display your activity level to help keep you at the top of your game. The workouts range from boxing and combat to strength circuits.

The US chain took Toronto by storm this year with numerous Toronto area locations including one on the Danforth. The fitness club is all about monitoring your heart rate and keeping it in the orange zone, a scientifically designed target zone that spikes your metabolism.

Who would have thought rowing and Pilates would be such a good fit together? This past year Nucleo fitness introduced us to Indo-Row, its signature class that uses the unique WaterFlywheel. It's a fun and sweat-filled full body workout.

This gym just steps from the Rogers Centre leaves you feeling the burn long after the workout with its 45-minute HIIT interval stations. The gym is large enough to accommodate different routines, and an instructor is always by your side to correct posture and offer tips.

The former training facility for the Pan Am games in the Canary District finally opened its 82,000 square feet of space to the public in 2016. The gym encourages family workouts, and even has after school programs. They offer a mix of cardio and yoga classes, and have a full gym, spinning classes, a basketball court and running track.

This Corktown gym is large and beautiful so you just might overlook the intimidating fact that the class you're taking is called burn. Good thing class sizes are relatively small so instructors get involved and help spread that community vibe.