big3

New pro basketball league could be coming to Toronto

Toronto loves its Raptors, and over the past few season, we've had plenty of reasons to celebrate our local basketball team. And now we might play host to another basketball league.

Ice Cube, yes, the rapper and actor, is starting up the Big3 basketball league. It'll brings together former NBA players to compete in three-on-three games.

All eight Big3 teams will travel to one city at a time and each team will play four mini games all on the same day - game play's slated to begin on June 24.

As Billboard reports, each team will have five players and the season will last for 10 weeks. The games won't be timed; instead, the first team to get 60 points wins.

League co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz told the New York Times that along with Seattle, New York and London, Toronto is among one of the cities that Big3 might visit.

NBA stars joining the league include Allen Iverson, Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Rashard Lewis, Kenyon Martin, Jason Williams and Bonzi Wells.

The Big3

