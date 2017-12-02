5 winter resorts for a weekend getaway near Toronto

Winter resorts near Toronto aren’t exclusively about skiing. Chalets and skiing destinations are a whole category unto themselves. Instead, the top resorts to hit up in the winter distinguish themselves with superb ambience, spa facilities, and gourmet food offerings that’ll warm your soul in the midst of the cold Ontario countryside.

Here are my picks for the top winter resort getaways near Toronto.

Located on Stoney Lake just north of Peterborough, Viamede has been hosting vacationers for more than a century. A major renovation a few years ago brought upgraded decor and an indoor pool that overlooks the lake, but food is the big story here. Chef Jay Nutt serves up a farm-to-table menu that’s wildly good.

While tourism drops off significantly in the late fall through the winter, Muskoka is about as pretty as places come when blanketed in snow. The JW Marriot on Lake Rosseau has the look of a modern chateau with cozy but classy rooms (many with fireplaces) and amenities galore.

Grand Bend is best known as one of Ontario’s best beach towns, but Oakwood Resort is at least one reason to visit the area after the leaves fall. The resort is made up of cozy wood-filled rooms and cottages, features top notch spa services, and there’s the requisite indoor pool and fitness centre.

One of the closer full service resorts to Toronto, the Briars is a well established destination in both the summer and winter. Lake Simcoe is a hotbed for ice fishing and cross country skiing. When you’re done outside, there’s both fine and casual dining options on offer.

Well situated to take advantage of Arrowhead's amazing skating trail, Deerhurst is popular year-round thanks to the vast array of activities on offer. Think snowmobiling, cross country skiing, horseback riding, and fat biking. The Antler Steakhouse is a particularly cozy place to dine in the snow.