5 stunning late fall getaways from Toronto

Late fall getaways from Toronto will let you enjoy this season's majestic colour palette long after the leaves in popular places like Killarney and Algonquin Park have fallen to the ground. From wineries to a giant long cabin, there's lots to do before the winter chill truly sets in.

Here are my picks for stunning late fall getaways from Toronto.

Bask in the beauty of Vineland

As its name suggests, this area near St. Catharines is home to lots of vineyards. It's a bit closer than Niagara-on-the-Lake and it's less crowded too! Head here to visit wineries like Tawse and Megalomaniac. The nearby Ball's Falls Conservation Area is also lovely.

Do Prince Edward County without the crowds 

After Thanksgiving, Prince Edward County is a lot quieter with cheaper rates at hotels, inns and B&Bs. Best of all, most wineries stay open all year long, so you can imbibe all you want. Leaf fall takes place later here than areas to the north, so you'll see some foliage into early November.

Take a trip to Europe without getting on a plane

While the Ontario landscape tends to get a bit stark in November, the best way to combat that is by heading to one of the province's beautiful small towns. The Galt area in Cambridge will transport you to Europe with its old architecture and bridges. 

Get a head start on winter at Blue Mountain

Depending on the conditions, ski season here can start in late November. But even if the runs are green, you can mountain bike or enjoy a trip to the Scandinave Spa in the cool, crisp autumnal weather.

Unwind at Whiteface Lodge

This upscale hotel in Lake Placid is one of the places to go if you're visiting the Adirondacks. It has an indoor and outdoor pool (that you can use any time of year) as well as a slew of activities, a three-season skating rink, nature trails and even a nightly campfire with s'mores.

