The top 5 fall hikes in Toronto

Fall is one of the best times to hike in Toronto thanks to the beautiful yellow, orange and red colours that appear for just a short time each year. Take advantage of this and head out to one of our city's forested parks and marvel at the foliage and wildlife that surrounds you right in the heart of Canada's biggest urban centre.

Here are my picks for the top fall hikes in Toronto.

Explore the East Don Parkland in September and you might even get a chance to see spawning salmon. You'll also get to marvel at the natural wonder that is this less used portion of the Don Valley. Check out this handy guide if you're looking for a route to follow.

You may think of visiting the Bluffs as a summertime activity, but in the fall, head out to Scarborough's Cudia Park. You'll get panoramic views of Lake Ontario as you hike through this tree covered area. The scenery is stunning.

The Humber Arboretum is right behind Humber's north campus and 2features six kilometres of trails that snake along the Humber River. This green space, which is free to enter, has lots of flora and fauna, including botanical gardens.

Rouge Park might one day become one of the largest national urban parks in the world. Right now, it features lots of short trails (which can be combined for longer hikes) through an area that stretches from the Lake all the way into Markham.

Relax by taking a stroll through E.T. Seton Park and along the West Don Trail near the Ontario Science Centre. You can try out one of the park's free archery ranges along the way, or hike along the river all the way into Sunnybrook Park or Edward's Gardens.