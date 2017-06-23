The top 15 escape room games in Toronto by neighbourhood

Escape room games have taken Toronto by storm. With so many different themes, variations, and options, they've grown into a must-try experience.

Here are my picks for the top escape room games in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Visitors have three different missions to choose from at Mysterious Minds Escape. Follow the clues, solve the puzzles, open the locks and beat the clock to earn bragging rights.

Escape Station on Queen East boasts four different escape rooms that range in difficulty. There's Spaceship Command, Police Interrogation, Museum Heist, and Secret Agent-themed rooms.

The Great Escape has rooms with intriguing themes that range from theatrical (The Da Vinci Code) to lifelike (The Hangover). For added excitement, TGE offers the option of playing while fully costumed with themed attire.

With four different rooms, Escape Zone is a solid choice if you're going with a group of friends that want to get competitive. Word to the wise, the staff gives hints if you're really stuck (but don't tell the other group!).

Looking Glass Adventures is a family-friendly escape room, with kid-appropriate puzzles for little ones. The immersive and interactive game is perfect for any skill level and is played in groups of four.

With eight rooms, ESC-IT is the best option if you have a huge group. They have fun, well-produced games and offer a discount if you pay in cash.

Not only does DeCode have multiple themed rooms, but they regularly host special events and partner with charities like the United Way to give back to the community.

Located near Downsview Station, Escape Games bills itself as the largest escape facility in North America, at 10,000 square feet. It may also be one of the most intense, with a heavy focus on realistic props and settings.

Lost Canada is a great pick for those looking for a variety. They have upwards of seven rooms ranging in difficulty. If you're a beginner, opt for The Gallery Codex or if you're looking to impress your friend give The Lost Den a try.

In addition to their six rooms with escape games ranging from 45-60 minutes, Freeing Canada has a large lounge with free board games and popcorn to decompress after the adrenaline wears off and the hunger sets in.

Not only does Mayze offer three different immersive escape rooms they also have a variety virtual reality games. So once you've escaped you can get your VR on.

Escape Casa Loma scores points for being located inside Toronto's famous castle. The fun story line with integrated characters as well as the novelty of being in a historical building make it a game worth trying.

Real Escape Game was one of the first escape rooms to hit Toronto and remains one of the best. Each new game is consistently engaging, with high-quality puzzles and stories.

Roundabout uses high-tech props and intricate sets to create a convincing, realistic vibe to complement each room's theme. It's definitely your best bet if you're looking for a full immersive experience.

In addition to multiple escape rooms, Riddle Room has an attached cafe that offers board and video games along with food and drinks. This is an ideal spot if you're looking to make a full day out of competing with your friends and family.