The top 10 outdoor swimming pools in Toronto

Outdoor swimming pools in Toronto let you beat the heat without even turning on the AC. When the weather is too nice to stay indoors, but too hot to handle, these refreshing, chlorinated meccas are where to go for a cool down.

Here are my picks for the top outdoor pools in Toronto.

This lakeside pool gets wildly busy on hot summer weekends, but it's amazing for people-watching.Though you'll be in close proximity to Lake Ontario, a swim here will let you skip the murky waters for something clear and chlorinated.

The thing that sets this Christie Pits Park pool a part from the rest is its two-storey water slide. Though it doesn't rival any of the slides at Canada's Wonderland, it's definitely fun, especially for the younger crowd. If you're not into that, there's also a diving board and shallow splash area.

This outdoor spot is a jack of all trades as far as public pools are concerned. It offers a two-storey water slide, a diving board, a separate wading area for children, and a raised area with seating for those who are not aquatically-inclined.

Here's a destination that is ideal if you want to do more than just swim. This outdoor pool offers the perfect cool-down opportunity after indulging in a game of baseball or volleyball in the park. Expect to find it packed during leisure hours on hot summer days.

Here's a great option if you live in the west end. This Etobicoke swimming hole hosts classes for every age and offers both lane and leisure swims. When you're finished you can always find a sunny spot in the park to dry off.

The Olympic Pool draws crowds to the Beaches come summertime due to its proximity to the water. If you aren't brave enough to test the waters of Lake Ontario, this pool makes for a great alternative. For thrill seekers, it features both 5 and 10 metre diving boards.

The public pool at this Toronto park offers both lane and leisure swims, so you can opt to work out or veg out, depending on your interests. Once you've gotten your fill of swimming, you can indulge in a nature walk or visit the animals at the zoo.

In a more northern area of the GTA? No problem.The outdoor pool at this community centre has plenty of space for you to cool down. If you're looking to strengthen your swimming skills, they also offer a number of classes for every age group.

This outdoor pool is the perfect place to cool down after a jog around the track or a picnic in the park. Take a dip in the water or, if you feel like making the most of the sunshine, lay out in the elevated seating area.

Once you're done taking advantage of one of the two baseball diamonds, head to the pool for a swim. This expansive outdoor swimming hole will do the trick to cool you down.