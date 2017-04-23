Horseback riding in Toronto is a hobby not enough people are taking part in. While you may not think a city like Toronto has options for this type of activity you'll be surprised to learn that there a variety of stores selling equipment and places to saddle up.

Here's a round-up of places to buy gear and ride in and around Toronto.

Gear



An Avenue Road institution since 1985, Greenhawk has expanded to become the largest equine supplier in Canada. The store has an array of products for horses and their humans, and is a go-to destination for anyone in the market for show wear.

Baker's is a one-stop-shop for tack, apparel, and custom gear. In business since 1919, this shop has withstood the test of time, proving that quality products never go out of style. They also do repairs, ensuring you've got a leg up in the saddle for years to come.

Aurora's Pony Up caters to those in the first stages of their equine love-affair with their colourful shirts, bright breeches, and pint-sized boots. For those already head-over-haunches, the shop features a well-stocked selection of show apparel, helmets, gloves and more.

Horseback riding locations



Located in the urban oasis that is Sunnybrook Park, these stables offer English riding instruction for both children and adults. Sunnybrook Stables also offer summer camps and year-round clinics to both build and improve your skills in the sport.

This is an easy commute for urbanites looking for an equine retreat. Offering private, semi-private, and group lessons for adults and children, the Horse Palace provides the downtown rider with top-notch amenities and a variety of mounts.

The ranch offering both trail riding and lessons can be found an hour west of the city in Georgetown. A great option for school groups, birthday parties, or a company retreat, Wildwood provides safe and exciting experiences for riders of every age and level of expertise.

With a wide selection of activities for horse enthusiasts of all kinds, The Ranch in Oakville is only a half hour drive from the city. If you already have a horse, The Ranch also provides boarding facilities, and boasts hours of trails just a trot away.