What the CNE looked like in the 1970s

The CNE of the 1970s was a technicolor super dream of deep-fried food, neon lights, and eye-popping paint. For 18 days every year, the Tornado rollercoaster hurtled around its metal track, the Sky Diver ferris wheel tipped screaming riders through endless, nauseating barrel rolls, and the erratic Wild Mouse dispensed whiplash injuries.

Elsewhere, the popular menagerie included everything from bright orange Honey Dew Orange Drink to bingo and underwater diving displays. Some of the attractions live on, others have (sadly) disappeared as the fair has evolved.

Behold, the psychedelic CNE of the 1970s.