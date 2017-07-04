Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
romantic patios toronto

The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Romantic patios in Toronto should be secluded, picturesque, dark or quiet. These spots exist in alleyways, backyards and gardens, and usually feature twinkly lights or candles to really set the mood on midsummer night dates. 

Here are my picks for the most romantic patios in Toronto.

The Walton

The back garden of this Little Italy spot features a dreamy patio that's lovely during the day and at night. Choose a cocktail or cappucinno because this spot's both a bar and a cafe.

Birreria Volo Toronto

Head to the back of Bierreria Volo to discover this cozy patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Birreria Volo 

You don't need to love beer to head here, though it'll certainly help. This whole place is dark and romantic, but its patio is fairly quiet and features twinkly lights to really up the ante.

Branca Toronto

Escape the bustling Dundas West on Branca's side patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Branca 

Fellow meat eaters can share a meal at this Argentinian grillhouse along Dundas West. Shade is plentiful here, so dial up the romance under and umbrella or beneath a tree.

Wallflower Toronto

Wallflower's private back patio is a charming spot to grab a drink. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Wallflower

This spot is best for a weekday date when you can leisurely sip on reasonably priced cocktails and munch on some yummy snacks.

Patria Toronto

Patria's patio is romantically lit with white globe lanterns. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Patria

Find this patio tucked away in bustling King West. Fill up on tapas before braving one of the clubs nearby.

Harvest Kitchen Toronto

Harvest Kitchen's second-floor patio is surrounded by a lush tree canopy. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Harvest Kitchen

This rooftop patio feels like a magical oasis located somewhere well beyond the city limits. Pretend you're on vacation on your next date here.

auberge du pommierAuberge du Pommier

If you don't mind bending your budget a bit, the cottage-like patio at Auberge should make you and your date happy. It's located near Yonge and York Mills, but feels like it could be the French countryside.

3 Speed Toronto

One of Toronto's best patios is great for a romantic evening out. Photo by Jesse Milns.

3 Speed

Bloordale's 3 Speed might seem like an odd choice, but this laid back bar is great for an easy, yet still charming night out thanks to its twinkly lights, fireplace, and affordable drinks.

Jules Bistro Toronto

Make your way to the back of the restaurant to discover Jules Bistro's cozy backyard patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Jules Bistro

Jules Bistro's new Queen Street West location has a back patio where you can dine on fine French fare al fresco. Afterwards, take a stroll through nearby Trinity Bellwoods Park. 

Cluny Toronto

You'll find Cluny's cobblestone patio a nice escape from the action in the Distillery District. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Cluny

Despite being a little touristy, the Distillery District always feels romantic, especially at dusk. Head to this French restaurant to take it all in. 

strongbow

Thanks to Strongbow for sponsoring our 2017 Patio Guide.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at The Walton

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The 10 most beautiful bike rides in Toronto

The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

How Toronto celebrated the Canada Day long weekend

The 10 most serene spots in Toronto

The top 25 day trips from Toronto

10 fun ways to be a tourist this summer in Toronto

The top 10 beach weekend escapes from Toronto

5 lazy rivers for tubing near Toronto