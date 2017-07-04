The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

Romantic patios in Toronto should be secluded, picturesque, dark or quiet. These spots exist in alleyways, backyards and gardens, and usually feature twinkly lights or candles to really set the mood on midsummer night dates.

Here are my picks for the most romantic patios in Toronto.

The back garden of this Little Italy spot features a dreamy patio that's lovely during the day and at night. Choose a cocktail or cappucinno because this spot's both a bar and a cafe.

You don't need to love beer to head here, though it'll certainly help. This whole place is dark and romantic, but its patio is fairly quiet and features twinkly lights to really up the ante.

Fellow meat eaters can share a meal at this Argentinian grillhouse along Dundas West. Shade is plentiful here, so dial up the romance under and umbrella or beneath a tree.

This spot is best for a weekday date when you can leisurely sip on reasonably priced cocktails and munch on some yummy snacks.

Find this patio tucked away in bustling King West. Fill up on tapas before braving one of the clubs nearby.

This rooftop patio feels like a magical oasis located somewhere well beyond the city limits. Pretend you're on vacation on your next date here.

If you don't mind bending your budget a bit, the cottage-like patio at Auberge should make you and your date happy. It's located near Yonge and York Mills, but feels like it could be the French countryside.

Bloordale's 3 Speed might seem like an odd choice, but this laid back bar is great for an easy, yet still charming night out thanks to its twinkly lights, fireplace, and affordable drinks.

Jules Bistro's new Queen Street West location has a back patio where you can dine on fine French fare al fresco. Afterwards, take a stroll through nearby Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Despite being a little touristy, the Distillery District always feels romantic, especially at dusk. Head to this French restaurant to take it all in.