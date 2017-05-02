The top 10 places to work or study in Toronto

The top places to work or study in Toronto are a mix of the peaceful and the stimulating. The city's libraries and coffee shops, in particular, are popular draws for people looking to get away from the distractions of home.

Here are my picks for the top places to work or study in Toronto.

This monolith of knowledge at Yonge and Bloor is, essentially, the entire city's study hall. At five massive floors, there are plenty of places to pull up a chair and finish off that term paper.

This Baldwin Village restaurant is massive, boasting two floors with a capacity for three hundred. The huge space is dynamic enough to accommodate many different needs, especially those of nearby U of T students.

University of Toronto kids are the ones who frequent this library most. It's important to note, the basement and first floor tend to be noisier due to socializing students; it's quieter in the upper floors, where big tables in the corners of the stacks offer some nice views.

While Robarts is the first study suggestion out of many U of T students' mouths, Gerstein, tucked further south into the university campus, is a close second. The atmosphere is surprisingly stately, with some cushy armchairs, grand-looking tables and chairs, and lovely natural lighting.

This cafe and cocktail bar on Mutual St. is favourite among Ryerson faculty and students alike. There's plenty of seating, a chill vibe and lots of nourishment to keep the energy up.

The Italian-inspired cafe in Yorkville offers two floors of study-friendly space. There's a mix of solo seating and large tables, so it's great for tackling everything from essays to group work.

The Turkish cafe offers a warm and inviting environment to sit back and relax while you get your work done. The space has ample seating that are conductive for independent work or group projects.

Even the New York Times praised the newish Ryerson Student Learning Centre. The slick building features lots of study space, including The Beach, a tropical themed, open area on the sixth floor. You might want to head here early to grab a space and hit the books.

The St. Clair West cafe has quickly become a fan favourite for working and studying. Its two-person tables are ideal for solo caffeine-fuelled cram sessions.

The Riverside coffee experts go beyond schooling you in the realms of beans. They offer visitors a warm and cozy work space whether you want to camp out on the couch or work by the bar.