The top 10 driving schools in Toronto

The top driving schools in Toronto vary from nationwide chains to local operations. Either way, these schools will teach individuals the fundamentals of driving before they hit the road on their own.

Here are my picks for the top driving schools in Toronto.

This national driving school has multiple locations in Toronto and the GTA, so they're no fly-by-night outfit. Packages can get expensive, ranging from $265.48 for two 90-minute in-car sessions to nearly $1500 for a deluxe package that includes driving on gravel.

With locations in Toronto and all over the 905, AMB is a classic driving school geared for young drivers who want to get on the road ASAP. They offer a variety of packages for certification courses as well as packages for individual lessons.

Located at Jane in Weston, this driving school offers full courses approved by the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario. This entails 2o hours of in-class learning and 14 in-car sessions with an instructor, for around $450.

This driving school specializes in evening classroom sessions, so it's perfect for young adults. The full course is $589 with MTO certificate. They'll rent you a vehicle for your road test with a prep lesson for $99, and offer individual hour long lessons for $59.

With locations in Etobicoke, Vaughan, Mississauga and Woodbridge, this school has the GTA well covered. They offer a range of packages from $299 to $599, all including in class and in car lessons.

All Star Driving School offers locations throughout the GTA including Thornhill and Etobicoke. In business since 1987, they specialize in teaching collision-free, defensive driving techniques through the mandatory 20 hours in the classroom and 10 hours of in car lessons.

The Canadian Automotive Association has over 30 approved driving schools across Ontario, including one in Toronto. CAA provides their curriculum in addition to their guarantee of compliance with MTO regulations that will allow early driving tests.

The Toronto location of the hardware chain's driving academy is in Leslieville. It offers a range of programs, from a beginning driver's course for $699 to packages for seniors and new Canadians, individual driving lessons and loan of a car for your road test.

This east end driving school's offers a full course and three mini programs for the budget conscious, drivers re-testing, or that small minority whose parents were able to teach them road basics without tears or shouting.

This North York driving school boasts a high first-time pass rate for their students. Three tiers of packages range from $480 for the MTO minimum of classroom and in-car time to $700 for twenty hours of in-car instruction and the road test.