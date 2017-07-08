The top 10 stores to buy running shoes in Toronto

The top running shoe stores in Toronto go beyond just sneakers. The staff and service behind these bricks and mortar shops keep runners of all abilities in fine form, ensuring the kicks you buy are not only the right size, but the right shoe for your distance and terrain too.

Here’s my list of best running shoe stores in Toronto.

This boutique specializes in top of the line running shoes and gear, with demo trials and free group runs creating a community hive for downtown runners. The sophisticated MotionQuest system ensures your kicks are the right stability for your feet and mileage.

Swooshes aside, the staff at this Eaton Centre store and nearby Loft know everything there is about the sport, with covetable gear for sure, but also athletes on hand to mentor you. In-store video analysis guarantees your shoes pair perfectly with your form.

Spanning over 10 locations in Toronto alone, this store has been around since 1984, doling out shoes and support for runners new and old to the sport. Shoes vary by brand and price, and there’s even an outlet in town for budget conscious shoppers.

This big box store may not have the warm fuzzies or meetups like the smaller shops, but if you know what you’re looking for, you’re more than likely going to find it here. All the big brands are on deck, with sales and Scene points to sweeten the pot.

Owned by a former Olympic athlete, this shop on Bloor has been around over 40 years, providing training and resources to Boston Marathon-minded runners and wannabes. Foot wear is broken down for track, trail and everything in between with knowledgeable staff helping you every step of the way.

The mecca of all things outdoors, MEC has also made some serious strides as a sneaker purveyor, carrying loads of trail running shoes for cross country races and a wide selection niche brands like La Sportiva and Merrell.

This Leaside shop specializes in serious sporting gear, so if you’re looking for some tricked out sneakers for that upcoming triathlon, then make this your first stop. Hoka and Asics are popular picks and returns are easy peasy with a generous 15-day return policy.

Toronto is home to five locations of this shoemaker’s shop, known for their generous size ranges and widths. The stores are always stacked with knowledgeable staff who are happy to suggest the perfect pair for your fitness goals.

Known for their designer brands and sprawling stores, Sporting Life also boasts a pretty brag-worthy wall of shoes, with a large selection of sizes to go along with it. Look for their latest Yorkdale location to launch later this year.

The newest niche running shop in Toronto caters to the coffee crew, a wise bet since many of their runs set out of their Chinatown shop in the wee hours. Brands like Ciele, Nike and Adidas round out their collection.