Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
The top 5 hotel swimming pools in Toronto

Hotel swimming pools in Toronto will have you cooling off in the lap of luxury. There's no need to rely on city-owned spaces and crowded beaches, these swimming sanctuaries will have you hanging poolside in style.

Here are my picks for the top hotel swimming pools in Toronto.

Sheraton Centre

The Financial District hotel has Toronto's largest indoor/outdoor heated pool. There's also lots of space for lounging on deck, which means fighting over chairs is just a slight possibility. If you're aren't a guest you can purchase a monthly pass.

Hyatt

The rooftop pool at this King West hotel is the ideal place to beat the heat while taking advantage of the sunshine. The seasonal sun deck offers a spectacular view of downtown Toronto. If you aren't staying at the hotel, you can snag a day pass Thursday to Sunday.

Radisson Hotel

They open their outdoor pool seasonally, along with its patio and lounge area with a fabulous view of the Harbourfront. The pool is open to non-hotel guests for a fee of $40. It's open daily until 10 p.m.

InterContinental

This Financial District hotel flaunts a massive 48-foot saltwater swimming pool. Once you've gone for a dip, take advantage of the steam room and saltwater hot tub for total relaxation. Score a day pass for $25.

Westin Harbour Castle

This Harbourfront hotel is one of the largest in the city and boasts a giant pool with a seasonal sundeck. Gain access with workout classes for $15 or opt for membership.

Sheraton Toronto

