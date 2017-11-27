Curling clubs in Toronto range from country-club chic to city-owned casual and there are plenty of different leagues to choose from. For both novices and pros, there are several options available to get on the ice.

Here's a round-up of curling clubs in Toronto.

This city-owned East York club is has six sheets of curling ice and is home to the University of Toronto Curling Club and the World Juniors Curling Championships. Annual fees hover around $450 for men and women, but are significantly cheaper for daytime leagues.

This club near the park that bears its name is the oldest in the city and has a five-sheet curling rink where Friday and Saturday evenings are geared towards new members. Club fees are affordable and you can even borrow their brooms until you're ready to buy your own.

Another city-owned facility at Laird and Millwood has eight sheets of ice, a spectator area, and a variety of different leagues including mixed, and daytime. Annual memberships start at about $65 plus playing fees that vary for different leagues.

This club near Queen and Broadview is member owned and operated with a six-sheet rink. Curlers are expected to buy a general membership that gives them access to a ton of perks and access to the club's many social events.

This club near Wilson and Bathurst has six sheets of curling ice and offers instructional clinics and a four-week Curling College for curling beginners. There are leagues for the whole family, as well as social events and annual bonspiels.

This members only club near the Bridle Path has been around for more than 130 years. It has eight curling sheets and apparently the only third-floor curling rink in the world.

This members only club in Don Mills has four sheets of curling ice and programs for everyone. There's also a dress code.