Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto

For the first time in two years, Taylor Swift is going on tour – and Toronto is set to be her first (and only) Canadian stop.

Are you... Ready For It?

The singer/song writer/pop music mogul announced on Monday through her management team that she'd be kicking off her Reputation Stadium Tour in May of 2018.

The tour announcement, which coincides with Thursday's release of her sixth studio album, confirms that Swift will perform at the Rogers Centre in Toronto for one night only, on August 4.

Registration for the chance to purchase tickets is open now and closes on Nov. 28.

Taylor Swift

