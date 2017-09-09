Music
Lisa Power
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
lady gaga

Lady Gaga causes a stir at TIFF

Toronto loves Lady Gaga, and from what it looks like, she loves it back. 

The popstar was in town for a couple of shows at the ACC this week and then appeared on Friday for the TIFF premiere of her film, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

She had recently suffered a respiratory infection that saw the Montreal leg of her Joanne World Tour cancelled, but recovered just in time to greet adoring fans and transform King West into her own personal runway.

After the premiere, she treated moviegoers to a small but intimate concert, featuring a piano rendition of her hit "Bad Romance".

The Netflix-produced documentary chronicles Lady Gaga over an eight-month period, providing a glimpse into the glamorous and sometimes messy life of the superstar.

Kevin Mazur

