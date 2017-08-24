Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
joey badass

Rapper cancels Toronto show after looking directly at eclipse

Music
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

True to his moniker, Joey Bada$$ laughs in the face of ophthalmological health, and he doesn't care who knows it.

The American rapper and actor announced on Wednesday that he had cancelled three of his upcoming shows on Logic's Everybody Tour – including the Toronto stop – due to "unforeseen circumstances."

It wasn't lost on fans that this abrupt cancellation came just one day after Bada$$ had publicly bragged about staring into the sun during Monday's eclipse.

"Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colours for a whole day," he wrote on Twitter.

"This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind."


When the 22-year-old entertainer broke the news that his Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto shows were being cancelled, speculation over his vision being impaired started immediately.

"'Unforeseen' because you can't see anymore? I'm pretty sure the rest of us all saw this coming," replied one fan on Twitter.

"Joey Badeyes?" wrote another. One follower replied with "All-Amerikkkan Blinda$$," playing on the title of his latest album.


Bada$$ himself later hinted that the rumours were true, tweeting "Seeing double, stacking triple."

He's since been retweeting news articles about his alleged eclipse hangover, and has not denied that this is why his shows were cancelled.

Ironically, the rapper also recently dropped a new video for his song 'Temptation.' Maybe he'll resist his the next time NASA tells him not to look up.

Lead photo by

Joey Bada$$

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Rapper cancels Toronto show after looking directly at eclipse

Toronto is shutting down King St. for an epic rap battle

Drake just showed off his swanky Toronto condo

The top 10 MuchMusic VJs of all time

Drake brought his own CN Tower to OVO Fest this year

Drake just made a video at Yorkdale

WayHome attendance sags leaving doubts about next year

50 things to remember from WayHome 2017