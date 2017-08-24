Rapper cancels Toronto show after looking directly at eclipse

True to his moniker, Joey Bada$$ laughs in the face of ophthalmological health, and he doesn't care who knows it.

The American rapper and actor announced on Wednesday that he had cancelled three of his upcoming shows on Logic's Everybody Tour – including the Toronto stop – due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 22, 2017

It wasn't lost on fans that this abrupt cancellation came just one day after Bada$$ had publicly bragged about staring into the sun during Monday's eclipse.

"Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colours for a whole day," he wrote on Twitter.

"This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind."

Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017



When the 22-year-old entertainer broke the news that his Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto shows were being cancelled, speculation over his vision being impaired started immediately.

"'Unforeseen' because you can't see anymore? I'm pretty sure the rest of us all saw this coming," replied one fan on Twitter.

"Joey Badeyes?" wrote another. One follower replied with "All-Amerikkkan Blinda$$," playing on the title of his latest album.



Bada$$ himself later hinted that the rumours were true, tweeting "Seeing double, stacking triple."

He's since been retweeting news articles about his alleged eclipse hangover, and has not denied that this is why his shows were cancelled.

Ironically, the rapper also recently dropped a new video for his song 'Temptation.' Maybe he'll resist his the next time NASA tells him not to look up.