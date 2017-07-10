Toronto is getting a Kendrick Lamar pop-up

Kendrick Lamar's The Damn Tour will be making not one, but two stops in Toronto this summer.

While Kendrick will perform at the Air Canada Centre on July 25 (as well as on and August 23), he'll also take over Livestock at 116 Spadina Ave., later this month.

The hip hop star is bringing his pop-up store to cities across North America, including Vancouver and Montreal. The Toronto edition will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 25.

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Pop-ups have become popular fixtures alongside touring concerts. The Weeknd, Drake and Justin Bieber have all brought temporary branded boutiques to Toronto.