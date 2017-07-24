Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts and entire world tour

It's a sad day for Justin Bieber fans who were hoping to see the pop star on his Purpose World Tour in Toronto. The Stratford-native announced today on Facebook that the remainder of his tour is canceled.

Bieber was set to bring his massive stadium show to the Rogers Centre on September 5 and 6. The tour already stopped in Toronto last spring with two sold-out shows at the ACC.

Bieber's version of "Despacito" was recently banned in Malaysia for its indecent lyrics and he was recently banned from visiting China altogether for his bad behaviour.

Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China because of 'bad behavior': https://t.co/ISnXYi6bfL via @Reuters TV pic.twitter.com/8agIQhl1wo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 21, 2017

The Purpose Tour brought the pop mega-star to six continents with over 150 shows. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.