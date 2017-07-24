Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts and entire world tour
It's a sad day for Justin Bieber fans who were hoping to see the pop star on his Purpose World Tour in Toronto. The Stratford-native announced today on Facebook that the remainder of his tour is canceled.
Bieber was set to bring his massive stadium show to the Rogers Centre on September 5 and 6. The tour already stopped in Toronto last spring with two sold-out shows at the ACC.
Thanks @justinbieber & the whole crew for this iconic tour. #PurposeTour pic.twitter.com/LJ7oZlhX04— L (@holybizzlez) July 24, 2017
Bieber's version of "Despacito" was recently banned in Malaysia for its indecent lyrics and he was recently banned from visiting China altogether for his bad behaviour.
Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China because of 'bad behavior': https://t.co/ISnXYi6bfL via @Reuters TV pic.twitter.com/8agIQhl1wo— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 21, 2017
The Purpose Tour brought the pop mega-star to six continents with over 150 shows. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining shows of his Purpose Tour. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/OwaN2EoqIk— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) July 24, 2017
