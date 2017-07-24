Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Justin Bieber toronto

Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts and entire world tour

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's a sad day for Justin Bieber fans who were hoping to see the pop star on his Purpose World Tour in Toronto. The Stratford-native announced today on Facebook that the remainder of his tour is canceled.

Bieber was set to bring his massive stadium show to the Rogers Centre on September 5 and 6. The tour already stopped in Toronto last spring with two sold-out shows at the ACC. 

Bieber's version of "Despacito" was recently banned in Malaysia for its indecent lyrics and he was recently banned from visiting China altogether for his bad behaviour. 

The Purpose Tour brought the pop mega-star to six continents with over 150 shows. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. 

Lead photo by

Lou Stejskal

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Your guide to WayHome 2017

Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts and entire world tour

Toronto’s most famous choir gets pumped for Game of Thrones

Inside the studio secretly putting out Toronto's breakout records

The top 15 parties by the lake in Toronto this summer

Toronto is getting a Burning Man party this month

Dreams Festival was an epic lakeside party this weekend

Toronto is getting a Kendrick Lamar pop-up