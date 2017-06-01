Music
Toronto residents upset after loud party keeps them up at night

A party in Toronto took Drake a little too seriously by going up on a Tuesday and keeping an entire neighbourhood awake until the wee hours of the morning. 

An industry event for the cigarette company John Player and Sons popped up in the Port Lands at Cherry and Commissioners streets on Tuesday and played loud music well after midnight.

Those in surrounding neighbourhoods like Leslieville and Riverside took to Facebook to complain about the thumping bass and techno music emanating from the giant dome from the water. Some said they could hear the party as far away as Gerrard and Greenwood. 

"I thought it was someone sitting outside my house in their car blasting music. It's crazy that it's THAT loud from so far away. What is the venue? Who approved a permit and for how late? Was it open to the outside? Are attendees bleeding from their ear canals? Isn't techno dead? I have so many questions," wrote one person.

Many commented that they called Toronto Police Services non-emergency line and also contacted Ward 30 City Councillor Paula Fletcher and Mayor John Tory regarding the incident. 

Some realized that noise is unavoidable for downtown dwellers, but this event, they said, seemed excessive.

"We live downtown. There is noise, and festivals and close neighbours and I understand and embrace all of that," wrote another person on Facebook

"This was a private event with marginal if any benefit to the City, held in a completely inappropriate location at a completely inappropriate time, with a wildly inappropriate sound system and a frankly disappointing and toothless response from those tasked with enforcement."

