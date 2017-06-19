People really liked Carly Rae Jepsen's show with the Toronto symphony

Canadian pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen wowed Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday night after she performed hit after hit with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

This concert, in honour of Canada 150, packed the massive venue with more than 2,000 Carly Rae fans who were dancing and singing along throughout the show - something that rarely happens at the symphony.

CARLY 🗣 RAE 🗣 JEPSEN 🗣 IS 🗣 SO 🗣 UNDER 🗣 RATED 🗣 This orchestra show is unreal 💕🙌🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/VvGnTGzwCS — emerson ☁️ (@emersondkm) June 18, 2017

Of course, along with its classical concerts the TSO has a series of pop performances, live movie scores, and it's even done shows with Second City.

Tonight I saw Carly Rae Jepsen perform Emotion with a full orchestra and now I can die happy pic.twitter.com/wZ3fVUkn2e — Mac Daddy 👅💦 (@mac_chapin) June 18, 2017

However, it seems like Toronto really, really, really, really liked this weekend's concert, so let's make it a regular thing, maybe?

A post shared by torontojohn (@torontojohn) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:23am PDT