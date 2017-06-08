HMV is now a fidget spinner store and people are losing it

Music store chain HMV closed up shop all over the country, leaving a slew of empty storefronts (where Sunrise Records didn't move in). But the HMV location at Toronto's Dufferin Mall has a temporary new tenant.

Of course it's a fidget spinner store, as Instagram user @grgptrvc pointed out. The Dufferin Mall parody account @thedirtyduff re-posted their photo and commenters were less than pleased with the evolution of the HMV space.

HMV IS SPINNING IN ITS GRAVE! 👻 This is the world we live in. Fidget Spinner Pop Up in the Dirty Duff. 🔄 @grgptrvc A post shared by The Mall With It All. (@thedirtyduff) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Because, as Joni once sang, don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.