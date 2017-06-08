Music
fidget spinner toronto

HMV is now a fidget spinner store and people are losing it

Music store chain HMV closed up shop all over the country, leaving a slew of empty storefronts (where Sunrise Records didn't move in). But the HMV location at Toronto's Dufferin Mall has a temporary new tenant.

Of course it's a fidget spinner store, as Instagram user @grgptrvc pointed out. The Dufferin Mall parody account @thedirtyduff re-posted their photo and commenters were less than pleased with the evolution of the HMV space. 

HMV IS SPINNING IN ITS GRAVE! 👻 This is the world we live in. Fidget Spinner Pop Up in the Dirty Duff. 🔄 @grgptrvc

A post shared by The Mall With It All. (@thedirtyduff) on

Because, as Joni once sang, don't it always seem to go that you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone.

Heavy on the Spin Cycle. Fidget Spinner POP UP is actually poppin in the Duff! (NOT A JOKE) @stupidamygarbageface / @cottagedad

A post shared by The Mall With It All. (@thedirtyduff) on

