Toronto's Chinatown might get a rock and roll bar walk of fame

Toronto music venues might be shutting down across the city, including on the stretch of Spadina that makes up Chinatown.

To preserve this musical history, as CBC News reports, Dragon Den's Michael Wekerle and Councillor Joe Cressy are working to create a rock and roll walk of fame of sorts by next year.

They imagine embedding plaques in the sidewalk in front of establishments such as Grossman's Tavern, the El Mocambo and the recently shuttered (but destined to return) Silver Dollar Room.

According to CBC, Councillor Cressy will put in a motion to jump start this initiative at next week's city council meeting.

