Meat Loaf is shutting down a Toronto street for free concert

Meat Loaf always goes full out, and now that his huge hit musical Bat Out of Hell is coming to Toronto, you know he's going to make sure everyone knows about it.

The American rock star will shut down Yonge Street, from Shuter to Dundas, on Monday May 15 at 7 p.m. to officially launch his show in North America.

The big rock 'n roll party will start off with a parade of Harley Davidsons that'll ride up Yonge to a custom built stage in the middle of the street.

Cast members Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington will be flying over from Manchester for the occasion, and they'll perform four songs from the show. Meat Loaf will be on hand to introduce them and talk about his role in the making of this musical from across the pond.

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell will start its run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre on October 17. Tickets go on sale on May 24.