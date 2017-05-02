One of Toronto's most iconic concert halls is reopening this summer

We're only four (and a bit) months into to 2017, but it already feels like we lost a bunch of music venues this year. Just this last weekend, we said goodbye to the historic Silver Dollar Room.

But one iconic spot is gearing up to reopen this summer. The Masonic Temple, now known as the Concert Hall, at Yonge and Davenport will play host to multiple shows as part of the TD Toronto Jazz Festival.

Acts such as Led Zeppelin, Pearl Jam and David Bowie have all played the Masonic Temple and now Randy Bachman will relaunch it on June 23. This concert is part of a series of shows happening at this venue during the last week of June.

Along with these performances, various stages around Yorkville will play host to more than 100 free concerts throughout the Toronto Jazz Festival. Full programming details should be out early next month.

Just a few years ago, it looked like the Masonic Temple would never reopen as a music venue. But in just over month, it'll be a concert hall once again.