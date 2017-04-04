Veld releases its 2017 lineup

As the summer music festival lineups continue to roll in, you'll have to make some tough decisions about where to spend your hard-earned cash this year.

If you're itching to see Future, Major Lazer, Tiesto and a slew of other electronic and hip hop artists, then you should probably check out the Veld lineup, which was released today.

A post shared by Veld Music Festival (@veldmusicfestival) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

The annual EDM event turns six this year. It'll take over Downsview Park on August 5 and 6 with three stages and a more diverse range of artists (at least in terms of the musical genres represented) than in past editions.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon today, while the general sale starts on Thursday at 10 a.m.