Veld releases its 2017 lineup

As the summer music festival lineups continue to roll in, you'll have to make some tough decisions about where to spend your hard-earned cash this year.

If you're itching to see Future, Major Lazer, Tiesto and a slew of other electronic and hip hop artists, then you should probably check out the Veld lineup, which was released today.

The annual EDM event turns six this year. It'll take over Downsview Park on August 5 and 6 with three stages and a more diverse range of artists (at least in terms of the musical genres represented) than in past editions.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon today, while the general sale starts on Thursday at 10 a.m. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

