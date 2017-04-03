Music
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
hideout toronto

The Hideout is reopening on College Street

While Toronto has lost a number of live music venues lately, one is getting ready to reopen in a new location up the street from its previous digs.

Former Queen West stalwart The Hideout shut down on Halloween last year, but it'll finally welcome party goers back this Sunday, April 9, at 423 College St.

That address might sound familiar because it's also home to Nest and The Den. According to a representative from the nightclub complex, The Hideout will be replacing The Den.

"We are excited for our friends to bring their rock and roll live music scene north a few blocks to College Street. We welcome their plan to offer a wide variety of snack and dinner items along with a great weekend brunch menu," he said via email.

The Hideout's original location at Queen and Denison was open for about a decade. Now, a Taco Bell's rumoured to be replacing it.

Jesse Milns

