Music
Amy Grief
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free concert toronto

Now you can see a concert at Toronto's water treatment plant

Toronto's Palace of Purification is a showstopper. That's why the buildig formally known as the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant is one of the best places to visit during the annual Doors Open event.

This year, along with taking in one of the city's best examples of Art Deco architecture, you can catch a free concert at this functioning water treatment plant thanks to Wavelength.

Wavelength usually does shows in unconventional places, like the Galleria Mall, for instance. For Doors Open, it's bringing local musicians to three different sites around the city on May 27.

Fresh Snow will start off the day at noon at the water treatment plant. Next up will be Contact (who's playing  Allison Cameron's A Gossamer Bit) at Evergreen Brick Works at 2:15 p.m., followed by Kurt Marble at the Masonic Temple at 4 p.m. 

Bike Pirates will lead a tour between each location starting at 10 a.m. at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Along with Wavelength's programming, various other groups are also organizing concerts. There will be music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 27 and 28 at 159 Manning Ave., thanks to Tim McCready.

The Batuki Music Society will have shows on May 27 and 28 at TD Bank Tower, Bridgepoint Active Healthcare and the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. 

Sofar Sounds will also have free shows on both days of Doors Open, but you'll have to register in advance. Beautiful buildings and local music? Sign me up!

Lead photo by

Martin H.

