NXNE reveals its 2017 lineup

NXNE has announced the first wave of performers on its 2017 lineup, and things are looking good so far.

Passion Pit, Tyler the Creator and Post Malone are the headliners with other acts like Sleigh Bells, Bleachers, The Soul Rebels Feat. Talib Kweli, Twin Peaks, Cold Specks, Mun and Son Little also on the docket.

There are 20 more artists to be announced.

A post shared by NXNE Festival and Conference (@nxne) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:00am PST

From June 23 to 25, NXNE will return to the Port Lands, and organizers have (thankfully!) promised to provide free water stations on site this year. Tickets are already on sale.

As per usual, NXNE will spread the rest of its programming around the city. Yonge-Dundas Square will play host to the three-day Game Land part of the festival from June 16 to 18, which will include live e-Sports competitions and gaming demonstrations.

The Club Land portion will include shows scheduled at venues across the city. The programming won't be as extensive as it was before the move to the Port Lands, but larger music venues like the Danforth Music Hall, the Horseshoe Tavern and Adelaide Hall will host concerts, harking back to the early days of the expansive festival.