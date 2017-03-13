Toronto bar turns a joke into a booming business

If you're a rock 'n roll fan, the word techno isn't really in your vocabulary. So when Scott Harwood, a bartender at Embassy bar suggested an electronic night at the typically guitar-loving Kensington watering hole, owners laughed it off.

"When I started working there, it was kind of a joke," says Harwood. He's talking about Techno Tuesday, a weekly night where Toronto DJs play their electronic hearts out.

Little did they know that techno would experience a resurgence and that Tuesday would consistently become one of their most popular nights. It's also quietly becoming a hot spot to hear some of the city's best techno, in what previously would have been an unlikely venue.

It's an anomaly in the bar's regular weekly schedule.

"Techno Tuesdays has been quite a surprise," admits Harwood. "There's always a dance floor around 12:30."

Owner Lucy Brandon has owned the Embassy for 13 years and says "there's a new energy in the place right now."

"We're all involved in one way or another with music and art," says Harwood. "There's a sound engineer, an actress...it's almost like an artist run space, and we've brought in the DJs in our own way."