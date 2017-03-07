Music
Bud Light Dreams Music Festival

Digital Dreams gets a new name and format

One of Toronto's most popular summer electronic music festivals announced some major changes today.

What was once the Digital Dreams Festival has been re-branded as the Bud Light Dreams Festival. Like 2016, it's still happening at Echo Beach, but this year there will be a new layout, three stages - including a waterfront stage - and it's now a 19-plus event.

Billed as a "boutique luxury festival experience" celebrating Toronto's music and art communities, the lineup has yet to be announced, but headliners last year included major players like Above & Beyond, Armin van Buure, and Axwell Ingrosso.

Dreams Festival takes place on July 7 and 8. Tickets are not on sale yet. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

