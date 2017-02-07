A huge crowd in Toronto sang to support the ACLU last night

Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! is now world famous. And last night, the drop-in group used its power to fill The Phoenix with singers to keep the momentum going after the Women's March.

Choir! brought Los Angeles-based artist Milck (Connie Lim) to the city to lead them in her song "(I Can't Keep) Quiet", a piece that went viral after Milck performed it a capella at the Women's March on Washington.

Tickets to last night's all-ages sing-along sold out and proceeds went to support the American Civil Liberties Union.

A video posted by Lisa Carson (@lisagarbageface) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Many in the crowd sported signs as well as pink pussy hats as they joined together to belt out Milck's rousing anthem.