A huge crowd in Toronto sang to support the ACLU last night
Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! is now world famous. And last night, the drop-in group used its power to fill The Phoenix with singers to keep the momentum going after the Women's March.
Choir! brought Los Angeles-based artist Milck (Connie Lim) to the city to lead them in her song "(I Can't Keep) Quiet", a piece that went viral after Milck performed it a capella at the Women's March on Washington.
Tickets to last night's all-ages sing-along sold out and proceeds went to support the American Civil Liberties Union.
Many in the crowd sported signs as well as pink pussy hats as they joined together to belt out Milck's rousing anthem.
