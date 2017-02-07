Music
Amy Grief
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto choir

A huge crowd in Toronto sang to support the ACLU last night

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 38 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! is now world famous. And last night, the drop-in group used its power to fill The Phoenix with singers to keep the momentum going after the Women's March.

Choir! brought Los Angeles-based artist Milck (Connie Lim) to the city to lead them in her song "(I Can't Keep) Quiet", a piece that went viral after Milck performed it a capella at the Women's March on Washington. 

Tickets to last night's all-ages sing-along sold out and proceeds went to support the American Civil Liberties Union. 

Many in the crowd sported signs as well as pink pussy hats as they joined together to belt out Milck's rousing anthem.

A video posted by Jessica Fan (@jessicalifan) on

Lead photo by

@olla_dana

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

A huge crowd in Toronto sang to support the ACLU last night

Lady Gaga and John Legend announce Toronto concert dates

The Weeknd just shot a music video in Toronto

How a Toronto hotel became a party mecca

The top 5 nightclubs for EDM in Toronto

Gord Downie makes surprise appearance at Toronto concert

Death of the Sun breaks after fall at Drake concert

Toronto is getting a Big Sean pop-up shop