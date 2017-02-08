HMV experiencing surge in sales before shut down

The HMV store at Yonge and Dundas is closing all of its remaining stores on April 30, but don't expect any liquidation-style sales just yet.

An HMV customer rep says there's actually still a steady flow of new stock coming in. This means you won't see shockingly-low, fire sale pricing at 333 Yonge Street until far closer to closing date.

In fact, the closing narrative at HMV is actually a bit bizarre, as sales are reportedly on the upswing despite the lack of stock liquidation. "We've been slammed," says the rep. "It's insane."

@HMVSuperstore Heard the news. Deeply saddened, but forever grateful for the memories. Thanks for fighting the good fight. Much love. — Kevin Loxley (@kevinloxley) January 28, 2017

Perhaps one reason why there's been surge in sales at this HMV is the nostalgia factor. There's a whole generation who grew up buying their music at stores like this, and that experience draws them out for a last look.

The staff at @HMVSuperstore in TO have always been stellar. Great conversations about music and movies that you will never get online. — Mike G (@TheMikeGShow) January 28, 2017

The store's Twitter feed, for instance, has been lit up with memories and heartwarming stories since the closure was announced. The Yonge St. flagship is a unique beast that has its own associations for many people over and above the chain itself.

@HMVSuperstore My aunt introduced me to HMV 333 Yonge in 1993 and I've been dropping into the store once a week ever since! I'll miss HMV. pic.twitter.com/qNbU15hykI — Kirk DeMatas (@KirkDeMatas) February 3, 2017

Keep an eye out for massive sale signs in the windows of the three-story Yonge Street store as they begin rolling out reductions on remaining stock sometime in early spring.