HMV experiencing surge in sales before shut down

The HMV store at Yonge and Dundas is closing all of its remaining stores on April 30, but don't expect any liquidation-style sales just yet.

An HMV customer rep says there's actually still a steady flow of new stock coming in. This means you won't see shockingly-low, fire sale pricing at 333 Yonge Street until far closer to closing date.

In fact, the closing narrative at HMV is actually a bit bizarre, as sales are reportedly on the upswing despite the lack of stock liquidation. "We've been slammed," says the rep. "It's insane."

Perhaps one reason why there's been surge in sales at this HMV is the nostalgia factor. There's a whole generation who grew up buying their music at stores like this, and that experience draws them out for a last look.

The store's Twitter feed, for instance, has been lit up with memories and heartwarming stories since the closure was announced. The Yonge St. flagship is a unique beast that has its own associations for many people over and above the chain itself.

Lead photo by

Chris Barker

